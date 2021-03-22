expand
March 23, 2021

Free doughnut every day until Dec. 31 from Krispy Kreme

By Staff reports

Published 9:31 am Monday, March 22, 2021

(NEXSTAR) — Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet incentive for people to get the COVID-19 vaccine: Free doughnuts through the end of the year.

Starting Monday and running through Dec. 31, customers with a valid COVID-19 vaccination card will get a free Original Glazed doughnut “anytime, any day, even every day,” the company said. 

The closest Krispy Kreme store to Panola County is on Airways Blvd. in Southaven.

“We all want to get COVID-19 behind us as fast as possible and we want to support everyone doing their part to make the country safe by getting vaccinated as soon as the vaccine is available to them,” Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said in a statement.

The free treat is available at any Krispy Kreme shop nationwide, no purchase necessary.

Since many people are not yet eligible to get vaccinated, the long-term promotion gives people a chance to get in on the deal.

President Joe Biden has said he is directing states to make all of the nation’s 255 million adults eligible for coronavirus vaccines by May 1.

Krispy Kreme’s new promotion is in addition to its offer of one free medium coffee and a free Original Glazed doughnut to anyone who comes in on Mondays, March 29 through May 24.

Krispy Kreme also plans to deliver free doughnuts in the coming weeks to select vaccination centers in support of health care workers and volunteers helping to administer vaccines.

 

