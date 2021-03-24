Jimmy Joseph James (nee Doyle), born August 26, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA raised in Tuscaloosa, AL, died March 21, 2021 at Baptist Memorial Desoto Hospital in Southaven. Jim was a resident in Senatobia, MS from 2001 to 2021. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Juanita (Emily) Nichols James, stepfather, Ernest F. James and nephew, Christopher Allen. He is survived by his wife, Joanne; daughter, “Lanie” Chandra Russum; step-daughter, Melissa Johnston; step-sons, Graig and Jason Johnston; sisters, Ronna Allen, Linda Colvin (Bill) and Jacqueline Baker (Paul); grand-children, Ashley Reaves and Richie Russum (Hayley); great-grandchildren, Analece Reaves and Emersyn Reaves; in June expecting another great-granddaughter, Ainsley Caroline Russum; adopted grandchildren, Gracie, Athen and Reba of Senatobia (which brought him much joy); nieces and nephews, Michelle Campbell, Allison Fuller (Brian), William Colvin, Jr. (Shannon) and their children Emily and Brady Campbell, Lauren, Mathieu, Brendan Fuller and Alexandra, Christopher, Catherine, Elizabeth and Michael Colvin.

Jim worked for Fred’s and then Lowe’s in Batesville, MS. Retiring on October 1, 2017 due to his poor health. He did not want to retire from Lowe’s and enjoyed his position of Flooring Salesperson and friendships with co-workers. He loved football; ROLL TIDE (CRIMSON TIDE) Alabama was his team. He enjoyed the many back and forth comments between Ole Miss Fans at work and himself. Jim enjoyed the friendly bantering and digs about which team was the best.

Neighbors on Gilmore St. and on Hunter Drive in Senatobia were great friends and supportive of the issues faced by him regarding his health.

Our thanks to all of you for helping to make life easier and happier.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Pate-Jones Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.