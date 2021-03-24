Municipal Court activity, March 10

City of Batesville Municipal Court was held Wednesday, March 10, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Amy Carol Anderson, 648 Harmon Rd., Batesville, had burglary and grand larceny charges sent to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Larry Coleman, 117 Panola Ave., Crowder, was ordered to pay $1,182 in old fines.

Kimberly Denise Ellis, 206 Fisher St., Batesville, had an aggravated assault charge sent to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Chelsea Elmore, 271 Pollard St., Batesville, failed to appear on charges of DUI (2nd offense), driving with a suspended driver’s license and expired tag. An arrest warrant was issued.

Ronald Edward Fowler, 253 Pollard St., Batesville, pleaded not guilty to charges of DUI, no driver’s licenses, running a stop sign, no insurance and leaving the scene of an accident. A March 17 trial date was set.

Dakota Blake Johnson,117 Lomax St., Batesville, had burglary and grand larceny charges sent to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Rubye Tabor Milan, 228 Barker Rd., had a charge of simple assault to cause bodily injury dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Antonio Larmario Robinson, 211 Tubbs Rd., Batesville, had a (felony)malicious mischief charge sent to the Panola Co. Grand Jury. Robinson was also ordered to pay $4,829 in old fines.

Jalanie Robinson, 210 Fisher St., Batesville, had charges of aggravated assault and (felony )malicious mischief sent to the Panola Co. Grand Jury. Robinson was also ordered to pay $1,753 in old fines.

Takedria Tierra Robinson, 317 Patton Lane, had a charge of (felony) malicious mischief sent to the Panola Co. Grand Jury. Robinson also was ordered to pay $499 in fines for simple assault and speeding.

Jarquavian Rudd, 215 Noble St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana and was fined $443.

Keyantae Elaine Webb, 103 Field St.,Batesville, had a charge of (felony) malicious mischief sent to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Jontavius Marquez Williams, 243 Alice William Rd., Gore Springs, failed to appear on charges of DUI (refusal), driving with a suspended license, open container, possession of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement penalty.

Nikki Phillips, no address given, made her initial appearance on charges of aggravated assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct where her bond was lowered from $100,000 to $10,000.

Reginald Fitzgerald Edwards, no address given, was sentenced to 40 days in jail for failing to appear on contempt of court.

In cases set of trial,

Daniel Barmer, 210 Dettor St., Batesville, had a DUI charge dismissed.

John Lynn Ellett, 47 Country Club Rd.,Charleston, was found guilty of shoplifting and was fined $1,146.

In Municipal Court held Wednesday, March 17:

Ternaries Phillips, no address given, was denied bond by JudgeWestfaul and was told to return to court next week if he had not retained an attorney.

Donovan Hakeem Olajuwon Bradford, 236 Sarah Dickens Rd., Sardis, pleaded guilty to reckless driving, failure to stop at officer signals, disorderly conduct and open container and fined $1,345 due in 30 days.

Marcus Teraye Dixon,Jr., 204 Arizona St.,Batesville, paid a $443 fine for possession of marijuana.

Christopher Michael Dodd, 208 Dunlap Rd., Sardis, failed to appear on a felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon charge with the case being sent to the Panola Co. Grand Jury. Dodd was also given credit for time served on a contempt warrant

Jonathan Griffin, no address given, pleaded guilty to shoplifting and was given a six-day jail sentence to satisfy a $1,146 fine.

Anthony Bernard House, 324 Hays St., failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony for public drunkenness and was fined $225.

Javarious Lavell Lyons,370 North Creek Dr.,Charleston, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and fined $683.

Nikki Nicole Phillips, 23 Connie Ross Rd., Como, failed to appear on charges of felony assault on a police officer and disorderly conduct and her case was bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

John Henry Simmons, Jr.,148 West St., Courtland, failed to appear on charges of DUI and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Rondarious Dreshun Taylor, 164 Audrey Rd., Courtland, had charges of DUI and open container continued until a later date.

Walter Charles Tunson, Jr., 171 Fudgetown Rd., Batesvile, failed to appear on a contempt of court with an arrest warrant being issued.

Brian Llewellyn Vasquez, 216 Noble St., Batesville, failed to appear, but was found guilty under sworn testimony on charges of simple assault to cause bodily injury and malicious mischief and fined $656.

Jontavius Marquez Williams, 243 Alice William Rd., Gore Springs, pleaded not guilty to DUI, driving with a suspended license, open container, possession of a controlled substance and firearm enhancement penalty. A trial date of April.14 was set.

Charles Brewer,117 Marie St., Batesville, had a possession of a controlled substance charge dismissed.

Latonya Eason, 301 Lee St., Sardis, had a shoplifting charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Ronald Edward Fowler, 253 Pollard St., Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI, no driver’s license, running a stop sign, no insurance and leaving the scene of an accident and was fined $1,930 due in 30 days.

Matthew Keeler, 401 East Main St., Marks, was found not guilty of DUI and careless driving due to lack of prosecution.

Jimmy Mack Little, 994 Hwy 51, Courtland, pleaded guilty to simple domestic violence and was fined $417 due in 30 days.

Rebecca Russell, 13191 Hwy. 6 West, Batesville, was found not guilty of running a red light, but guilty of DUI and old fines totaling $1,006.

Jennifer Sena,1691 Wilson Rd., Batesville, had a felony shoplifting charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.