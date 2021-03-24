expand
March 24, 2021

NG golf wins tourney

By Staff reports

Published 11:57 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

The North Delta School golf team won the Marshall Academy Invitational tournament Monday, March 22,  with a team score of 558. Forrest Pierce shot a team low 88 followed by Zac Sanders’ round of 91. Blaine Sanders garnered a 92 with Drake Barton and Ethan Wiley shooting a 95. Dalton Barton rounded out the scoring by shooting a 97. Team members are (from left) Dalton Barton, Blaine Sanders, Forrest Pierce, Zac Sanders, Drake Barton, Ethan Wiley and head coach Harrison Nickle. (Contributed)

