No more freezing temps for now

By Steve Norris

Weather News

It is going to be a week of mild temperatures with highs in the upper 60s to mid 70s all the way through next weekend.

We are going to have a chance of showers almost every day and thunderstorms are possible, I expect the most sun on Wednesday and Friday.

The storm system that rolled through last Wednesday brought 1/2 inch hail to spots in the northwest area of Panola County as well as scattered reports of wind damage around the area.

We have no more weather with temperatures below freezing through the 4th of April, but use caution with your flowers and gardening because our last freeze is usually around the 15th of April.

We also often get a frost in early May.

For the next two months we are going into the heart of tornado season in this area. It is very important to know the difference between a watch and a warning so you know the actions to take.

If you hear that a severe thunderstorm or tornado watch has been issued, this means that conditions are favorable for severe weather and you should continue your normal activities but also monitor my radio updates as well as keep your NOAA Weather Radio on which will sound an alarm if severe weather develops.

If a warning is issued this means that severe weather is actually occurring and has been reported by the public or indicated by radar and you should take shelter immediately.

Plan ahead for the safest location in your home and what you would do if a storm was moving into your area and make sure the entire family knows the safety plan. A basement is the best location followed by an interior hallway or bathroom with no windows.

Take shelter in your home away from the tallest trees that might fall because this is one of the biggest dangers in a storm. If you have questions, drop me an email to weather1@charter.net