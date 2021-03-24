Panola County Civic Center Vaccine Site Will Be Closed on Thursday Due To Severe Weather
Due to the threat of severe weather, the Panola County vaccine site at the Civic Center COVDI-19 Drive Through site will be closed Thursday, March 25th as announced by the Mississippi Department of Health.
All persons who have scheduled appointments will be automatically rescheduled. New appointment times and dates will be sent to those with cancelled appointments through text, email or phone in the next few days.
Other sites also closed by MSDH are as follows.
CLOSED ALL DAY
Desoto County
Panola County
Lafayette County
Washington County
Hinds County
Rankin County
Warren County
Claiborne County
CLOSING AT 11 A.M.
Lee County
Oktibbeha County
Lowndes County
Neshoba County
Jones County
Forrest County
CLOSING AT 11:30 A.M.
Lawrence County