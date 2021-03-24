expand
March 25, 2021

Panola County Civic Center Vaccine Site Will Be Closed on Thursday Due To Severe Weather

By Staff reports

Published 5:13 pm Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Due to the threat of severe weather, the Panola County vaccine site at the Civic Center COVDI-19 Drive Through site will be closed Thursday, March 25th as announced by the Mississippi Department of Health.

All persons who have scheduled appointments will be automatically rescheduled. New appointment times and dates will be sent to those with cancelled appointments through  text, email or phone in the next few days.

Other sites also closed by MSDH are as follows.

 

CLOSED ALL DAY 

Desoto County

Panola County

Lafayette County

Washington County

Hinds County

Rankin County

Warren County

Claiborne County

CLOSING AT 11 A.M. 

Lee County

Oktibbeha County

Lowndes County

Neshoba County

Jones County

Forrest County

CLOSING AT 11:30 A.M.  

Lawrence County

 

 

 

 

 

 

