Egg-stra! Read all about it!

Today’s Special

Legends abound when it comes to the mysterious little egg.

Primitive cultures thought that heaven and earth came forth from an egg. Some early people believed that the almighty egg was created from the sun and moon. Others thought that the Great Spirit in the sky burst out of a giant golden egg to create the universe and all therein.

Wow, to think that we all have eggs in our refrigerators, who knew the power within our reach!

Eggs are certainly one of the Lord’s greatest creations. What else can be fried, scrambled, baked, boiled, coddled, poached, stuffed, or whipped?

Nothing else can lighten or thicken; stabilize or raise; become the foundation for sauces, custards and dressings; or bind, enrich, glaze, coat, insulate and tenderize. And, what other food can be served morning, noon or night; turned into a salad, a main course, a healthy snack, or a sandwich; blended into a body-building shake or eaten as a low-calorie food in a weight loss diet; even cooked in rich creamy desserts (think crème bruleé, chocolate pie and frozen custard); or served in liquid form from a mug flavored with nutmeg and spirits at Christmas?

All of these possibilities are found within every single egg. More accolades for the awesome egg.

Egg-stra points: This mighty little one-ounce (+ or -) package is stuffed with protein, fat, vitamins and minerals for our nourishment.

Yes, the dear Lord gave us something quite spectacular in a nice and neat, yet fragile little shell (which also is packed with vitamins and minerals which can enrich the good earth and make flowers grow.)

There are a basketful of reasons to be thankful for this egg-stra special jewel fresh from the coop or the refrigerated grocery case.

And there’s no other food that is dyed and decorated, delivered in baskets by a big magical rabbit, hidden and found every spring all to the delight of children. Only the unequivocal egg.

But the question persists. Which came first…the chicken or the egg? I think I know. If the first people had eaten the first egg, then there would have been no more.

So the good Lord made chickens, ready to deliver.

Happy Easter everybody. Find some eggs and get cracking.

Egg Recipes of the Week

Dill Stuffed Eggs

8 hard-boiled eggs, peeled

¼ cup finely chopped purple onions

⅓ cup chopped fresh dill

¼ cup mayonnaise

¼ cup sour cream

¼ cup Dijon mustard

Slice eggs in half lengthwise, remove yolks. Mash yolks with fork until smooth. Blend in other ingredients. Spoon mixture into egg white halves. Chill until served

Cornbread Salad

1 package cornbread mix (8.5 ounces)

1 large egg

⅓ cup milk

4 medium tomatoes, seeds and membranes removed, chopped

1 green bell pepper, chopped

½ small shite onion, chopped

½ cup chopped sweet pickles

9 slices bacon, cooked crisp and crumbled

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup sweet pickle juice

Combine mix, egg and milk. Spoon into 8” square pan, bake in 400° oven for 20 minutes. Cool, crumble, set aside. Gently toss tomatoes, bell pepper, onion, pickles and bacon. Combine mayonnaise and juice, stir well, set aside. Layer ½ each cornbread, tomato and mayo mixtures in parge glass bowl. Repeat layers with remaining mixtures, making 6 total layers. Cover; chill 2 hours before serving. Serve 8.

Buttermilk Blue-Cheese Dressing

In a food processor: blend one fresh, refrigerated egg with 3 cloves garlic until smooth. With machine running add 1 cup vegetable oil in a thin stream. Add ¼ cup fresh buttermilk, ½ teaspoon salt, ½ teaspoon white pepper and ¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper; process until well mixed. Pour in a bowl, add 8 ounces good blue cheese, coarsely crumbled, and finely chopped tops of 2 green onions. Break up large clumps of cheese, but texture should be chunky. Keep refrigerated.

Chocolate Soufflé

Sugar for coating soufflé dish

⅓ cup white sugar

5 ounces good quality bittersweet chocolate, chopped

3 large eggs, separated, left at room temperature for 30 minutes

3 large egg whites, at room temperature

Pinch of salt

Position rack in middle of oven, preheat to 375°. Generously butter 5.5 to 6-ounce soufflé dish, dust with sugar, tapping out excess. Melt chocolate in metal bowl over saucepan of simmering water, stirring occasionally until smooth. Remove bowl from heat, stir in 3 yolks to stiffen mixture. Beat 6 whites with salt in large bowl with electric mixer until they barely hold soft peaks. Slowly add ⅓ cup sugar, beating at high speed just until meringue holds stiff peaks. Stir about 1 cup prepared meringue into chocolate mixture. Carefully and thoroughly fold this chocolate mixture into remaining meringue. Spoon into soufflé dish. Moisten index finger slightly with water, run along edge of bowl to remove any excess batter to help soufflé rise into a rounded shape. Bake until puffed and top is rather crusty but center remains shaky, 24 – 26 minutes. Serve immediately with whipped cream.