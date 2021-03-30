How worthy are you to receive blessings?

By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

What kind of a world do you delight in? Hate is the word of the day. God is not pleased! Are you not tired of loved ones being destroyed by the evil that possess the body? How worthy are you to receive a blessing that comes your way.

When you least expect a touch from above, it comes unexpectedly through the wonder of angels in human form. How special you are my love, grieving the inner most hurt that dwells within the heart.

Evening past through the dark clouds, bringing dangerous high winds and heavy downpour including tornado that passed us by giving us another blessing to praise the Lord.

How precious is His name in all the earth. We open our eyes to a new day, with the roof still holding on, the windows still glistening from the sun.

Be aware of debris and trees that surround your home. Snakes are hatching in places you would not expect.

Sulfur, sulfur everywhere. Please keep children out of ditches.