One more cold snap coming

By Steve Norris

We have two highlights in our forecast this week for Panola County.

We have chances of frost and possible freeze on Wednesday night, Thursday night and Friday night. Anyone with flowers or vegetation that could be harmed need to protect it as much as possible.

This will likely be our last freeze of the season but we could have more frost later on.

The good news in our forecast is a beautiful Easter weekend is coming with plenty of sunshine and high temperatures near 65 on Saturday and 72 Easter Sunday. Sunrise for Easter is 6:42 a.m.

A big warming trend is coming for April 5-9 with high temperatures near 80 or above.

As April goes along I am expecting it to get warmer with above normal temperatures and the threat of severe weather will continue to increase as we get further into our tornado season.

