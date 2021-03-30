Women’s History Month was a success

Mt. Olivet News

We are at the end of our Woman’s History Month.

We could go on and on about the accolades of our Panola County women. Many of them were teachers, leaders in the community and each very significant to the church.

Each of the women in spite of their professional careers were also wives and mothers. This was a full-time job just in and of itself.

Shirley Coffee (mother of Dr. Sir Allen Pegues whom the Panolian published his story recently) called to offer the name of the late Mrs. Shirley Joiner (Mrs. Lloyd).

“Miss Shirley” as she was affectionately known was my fourth-grade teacher and classmate to my sister. She never forgot a single former student. Several years ago, she shared with me many memories of all her students.

After retirement she worked with Northwest Junior College’s program that helped former employees of a factory that was closing to get their GEDs.

Mrs. Margie Lightsey, a long time member of Batesville Presbyterian Church. Her name Marjoria is derived from the French/Latin word meaning pearl. If ever a name suited a person, ‘pearl’ was the perfect name for her.

She raised five athletic boys. They were involved in all sports. Each one on a different age level. Sometimes as many as 4 or 5 games a week, son Jerry Lightsey, a popular band director at South Panola, shared this about his mother.

“She never missed a band concert, and back in the day the band boosters club raised money for trips and contests. She was a dedicated member of that club. She sang in the choir and taught Sunday School for over eighty years, starting at the age of fourteen. We always had a good home cooked meal every day. My fondest memory of Mrs. Margie was seeing her walking to the Presbyterian Church with her purse tucked under her arm.”

Louise Land was a marketing officer at Batesville Security Bank for over 50 years and still working. I thought that she was the public relations officer, because she represented the bank in every charity and community event that was held in Panola County.

She is the mother of two children, son John and daughter Martha. John works at First Security in Crenshaw and Martha is a school teacher. She is the grandmother of two and great-grandmother to three. She is a member of the DAR and active member of Davis Chapel Church.

Although we are at the close of Woman’s History with so many more mentioned every week, on thing to remember is that every day is woman’s day and ever year is woman’s year. I believe the old saying “the hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world” is true.

The town of Batesville has a first concerning women. For the first time in the history of Batesville they have a woman running for Mayor, Margaret Eubanks, a popular writer. And if she wins she will bring a new perspective to the office of the mayor.

Maybe this is what the town needs.

Ponder this thought of the week: There is no reason why we should not someday have a female chief of staff or even a commander in chief. Those were the words of Lyndon Baines Johnson, 36th President of the United States.

Thought for the week: #1 It’s a digital word now, I am always told by people who are proficient in that field. What happens when digital fails you? You may need a back up… perhaps maybe your brain!

Thought for the week: #12 If a story is in you it has to come out – William Faulkner.

Give me your story. Text of call Donna at 901-828-8824.