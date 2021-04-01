Barbara Gale McClenic, 77, passed away at her home near Batesville Wednesday, March 31, 2021.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 3, at Courtland Baptist Church with the interment to follow at Forrest Memorial Park in Batesville. The family will be receiving friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday.

Barbara was born Feb. 20, 1944, in Memphis to the late Leroy and Mary Francis Dixon Mahan. She was a retired supervisor for the former Frame Picture in Batesville.

Barbara loved her church family and attending church at Courtland Baptist Church, where she was a member. She was a hard worker, but she also took time to enjoy crappie fishing, working in her flower and vegetable gardens and canning her finished product from the vegetable garden and sharing them with her family. Most of all, Barbara loved spending time with her family.

Barbara’s memory will be cherished mostly by her husband, Lonnie R. McClenic of Courtland; daughter, Barbara Swindle (Mike) of Batesville; son, Ray McClenic of Courtland; three sisters, Linda Peeples of Courtland, Juanita Grindstaff of Grantsburg, IL, and Sandra Kerley of Grantsburg, IL; a brother, Phil Mahan of Aurora, IL; seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to Courtland Baptist Church, 230 East Railroad St., Courtland, MS 38620.