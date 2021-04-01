Laverne Aldison Hornor, 87, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Pinnacle Assisted Living in Southaven.

Funeral services were Sunday, March 28, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with interment at Longtown Cemetery in Crenshaw. The family received friends one hour prior the funeral service.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers include Hunter McIlwain, Forest McIlwain, Clay Goodwin, Adam Goodwin, Levi Lipscomb, and Kane Lipscomb.

Laverne was born on Jan. 5, 1934, to the late Joseph and Audie Woods Mizell. During her lifetime, she worked as a bookkeeper and as a sales person in retail.

Laverne loved working in her yard, gardening, sewing and reading. She was also a member of the Hollywood Baptist Church.

The family left behind to cherish her precious memory includes her three daughters, Rita Aldison Hall (Jody) of Sarah, Pat Aldison Smith (Palmer Adams) of Batesville and Debbie Aldison Johnson (Jim) of Sardis; one sister, Francis Rutledge of Saulsbury, TN; 7 grandchildren, Clay Goodwin (Ginger), Adam Goodwin, April Hall Lipscomb (Hays), Bryan Hall (Holly), Forrest McIlwain (Erin), Hunter McIlwain (Adrienne), and Trevor Aldison; and 8 great- grandchildren.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Hornor; her son, John D. Aldison, Jr., and one sister, Katherine Burke.