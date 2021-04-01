Montgomery-Finch

Ms. Anne Finch Walker wishes to announce the engagement of her daughter, Jacqueline Christina Finch Walker, to Robert Howes Montgomery II. The bride-to-be is also the daughter of the late David Lynn Walker, Esquire of Batesville.

The couple will marry Aug. 7, in Atlanta.

Jacque graduated from North Delta in 2009 and Ole Miss in 2014 and is pursuing a degree in court reporting. She is now a Certified Electronic Reporter.

Rob is pursuing his PhD at Georgia Tech in Mechanical Engineering and an emphasis in nanotechnology. He is from Atlanta.

The bride’s maternal grandparents are the late Gov. and Mrs. Cliff Finch of Batesville. The bride’s paternal grandparents are the late Charles Walker and the late Mrs. Eva Langston.

The groom’s paternal grandparents are Robert Howes Montgomery, M.D. and the late Barbara Ayers Montgomery and the maternal grandparents’ are T.C. (Ret.) Vincent D.R. Guide and Geraldine Young Guide.

The groom’s parents’ are Jeffery Montgomery, Esquire and Christine Montgomery, Esquire.

Jacque and Rob plan to make Atlanta their home.