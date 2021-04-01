North Delta Track & Field off to good start

The North Delta high school and junior high track and field teams got their 2021 season off to a solid start at the Clarksdale Lee Colt Relays Wednesday, March 24.

In the high school boys division, Colin Hentz won the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:44 and the 3200 meters(13:28). On the girls side, Ally Alford won the 100 meter hurdles with a time of 18.69 while Shelby Boone came in second in the 200 meters at 31:03.

In field events , Alford and Boone finished second and third in the long jump. Breck Brewer claimed a second place finish in the shot put with a throw of 27’3”. Boone also won the high jump event at 4’10”.

In the Junior High division, Autumn Boone claimed third place in the 100 meter and 200 meter runs. Colby Baker and David Hall finished second and fourth in the 800 meters. The boys 4×200 and 4×800 relay teams both finished second in the event.

Cody Bost ran a 12.92 in the 100 meters to finish fourth and claimed second in the long jump with a leap of 19-feet. Grayson Alford won the boys triple jump (35’10”) placed third in the long jump (17’10”) and second in the 1600 meters with a time of 5:45