Ralph D. Keating, 93, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at the Sardis Nursing Home.

Funeral services were Thursday, April 1, at the First Baptist Church in Batesville with interment at Curtis Union Cemetery. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral service.

Ralph was born on Sept. 1, 1927, to the late Boyce Henderson Keating, Sr. and Byrd Towles Keating in Batesville.

Throughout his life, he worked hard as a farmer and cattleman. Ralph enjoyed raising cattle and going to the cattle auctions. He enjoyed being outside, including hunting and fishing. Ralph was a member of the First Baptist Church in Batesville and honorably served his country in the U.S. Army.

The family he leaves behind, to remember his legacy, includes his wife of 73 years, Mary Sorrells Keating of Batesville; his daughter, Linda Keating Parker and husband Steve; and his son-in-law, Rod Rodriguez.

Along with his parents, Ralph is preceded in death by two daughters, Patsy Keating and Jane Keating Rodriguez.

Memorials may sent to Curtis Union Cemetery, c/o Curtis Union Church, 3514 Curtis Rd, Batesville, MS 38606.