Redwine- Jaudon

Lindsey Jaudon and Roy Redwine, both of Pope, have announced their engagement to be married.

Jaudon is the daughter of Randall and Holly Jaudon and Connie Mills Hill. She is the granddaughter of Billy Mills and the late Eunice Mills, the late Janie Jaudon, and the late Gertrude Hortense Darby.

She is a 2010 graduate of South Panola High School and Delta Technical College in 2013, where she majored in medical assisting.

Redwine is the son of David and Tina Redwine and the grandson of Joe and Shera Horne, and the late Roy Lee Redwine.

He is a 2008 graduate of Camp Shelby and is owner of Redwine Construction.

The family has seven children.