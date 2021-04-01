Tigers snap 4-game skid

The South Panola Tigers snapped a brief four game losing streak while heading into district competition next week with a 7-1 win over Ripley High School Monday, March 29.

Sophomore Aiden Williams toed the rubber and spun a complete game for the Tigers who improved to 9-8 on the season. Williams, who had a no-hitter after four innings, scattered five hits while walking one and fanning five batters.

South Panola took a 3-0 in the bottom of the first as Mari Boyd and John Blockmon singled with one out. After a sacrifice bunt by Williams advanced both runners, Jensen Presley reached on an error that allowed two runs to score.

Trey Drumheller followed with a sharp single past third to score Presley.

The Tigers tacked on three additional runs in the third on four hits, all singles, to take a commanding 6-0 cushion. Ripley avoided the shutout in the fifth on three singles and a hit batter only to have Williams wiggle out of a bases loaded no-out jam.

Ripley juiced the bags again in the sixth, but Williams bowed his neck to record a strikeout to end the threat. South Panola tacked on their final in the fifth as Eli Russell reached on a two-out walk, stole second and third then raced home on an errant throw.

The Tigers collected eight hits as Boyd and Blockmon led the way with two singles each while Williams, Presley, Drumheller and Tate Anderson tallied singles.

South Panola opened district play Tuesday, March 30, as they host Starkville in a three-game set beginning at 7 p.m.

March 27

NW Rankin 9

SP 2

A seven-run second inning proved to be too much to overcome for South Panola as the Tigers fell 9-2 at Northwest Rankin Saturday in Flowood.

Jenson Presley provided two singles for the Tigers at the plate while Dawson Griffin added a RBI double. Eli Russell, Blaine Cosby and Mari Boyd added singles. Eli Raines and Trey Drumheller scored runs for South Panola.

Tate Anderson threw a complete game with giving up nine runs,(eight earned) on seven hits while walking three and striking out three.

March 26

Southaven 15

SP 12

In a slugfest that saw four lead changes in five innings, Southaven plated six runs in the fifth inning to edge South Panola.

The Tigers erased a 5-0 deficit with three runs in the third and four in the fourth to take a 7-5 lead. The Chargers answered with two runs in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at 7-7. South Panola retook the lead with a run in the fifth before Southaven blew the game open with six runs.

John Blockmon drove in three runs with a double and single for South Panola while Boyd added a triple and single with two RBIs and two stolen bases. Presley drove in two runs with a single as Russell also provided an RBI single and scored two runs.

Griffin added a RBI double and stolen base as Anderson, Jordan McCollins, Cosby and Michael Johnson, Jr., scored runs. Aiden Williams and Blockmon also had two stolen bases each.

Griffin got the starting nod on the mound and went four innings surrendered seven runs (five earned) on eight hits with five strikeouts and three walks.

Drumheller tossed one inning and gave up two unearned runs with four walks and two strikeouts.

Johnson closed out the game with one inning of relief and gave up six runs (three earned) on one hit with three walks and fanning two.