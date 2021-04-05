Lowe’s springs for free gardens-to-go kits on Thursdays in April

Spring has sprung and Lowe’s is inspiring people to transform their homes in a month-long “SpringFest” with free garden-to-go project kits.

Beginning April 8, the home improvement store will give away family project kits every Thursday.

“Over the past year, our homes have transformed and supported us in more ways than we could have imagined. This spring, home can evolve, yet again, to be a creative outlet and the ultimate destination,” said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s executive vice president, chief brand and marketing officer, in a press release.

The complete dates and items are: