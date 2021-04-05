Welcome to Your Library-National Library Week 2021

First Regional Library will be joining libraries all over the country in celebrating National Library Week, April 4-10. First sponsored in 1958, National Library Week is an annual observance by the American Library Association and libraries across the country each April.

Natalie Portman, Academy Award-winning actress, director, producer, author, and activist, will lend her star power to shine a spotlight on our nation’s libraries as the honorary chair of National Library Week, April 4-10, 2021. She will help highlight the essential role libraries, librarians and library workers play in serving their communities, especially during challenging times.

“I’m delighted to join American Library Association and libraries everywhere in celebrating National Library Week,” said Portman. “Libraries are open, inclusive places that foster a sense of belonging and community. They show us anything is possible by encouraging a love of learning, discovery and exploration. I hope people will take time during the week to visit their library online or in person.”

The theme for National Library Week 2021, “Welcome to Your Library,” promotes the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building – and that everyone is welcome to use their services. During the pandemic, libraries have been going above and beyond to adapt to our changing world by expanding their resources and continuing to meet the needs of their users. Whether people visit in person or virtually, libraries offer opportunities for everyone to explore new worlds and become their best selves through access to technology, multimedia content and educational programs.

First Regional Library, which serves DeSoto, Lafayette, Panola, Tate, and Tunica Counties, will be celebrating National Library Week with several virtual programs for all ages, Take & Make craft bags, social media posts, and a few changes to library service. “Our stacks [shelves] are now open for browsing,” reports Jenniffer Stephenson, Interim Director. “After monitoring research from the REALM (REopening Archives, Libraries, and Museums) Project and following guidance from the Mississippi Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), we felt like we could safely welcome our patrons back to browse the stacks, which have not been accessible to patrons during the pandemic. We are thrilled to be able to lift that restriction. Our patrons will still have access to our digital resources, such as eBooks, digital magazines, digital audiobooks, and online databases, and we will continue to offer our newer curbside services, curated collection services, and books by mail services to any patron who would prefer those methods.”

For more information, please visit First Regional Library at www.firstregional.org.