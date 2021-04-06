Walton defeats Stewart for Ward 2 seat

Batesville Ward 2 Alderman Bobby Walton will serve as that ward’s representative on the City Board for another four-year term after defeating Ted Stewart in the Democratic Primary on Tuesday, April 6.

Walton outpolled Stewart 97-49 in unofficial election finals. There was also one outstanding absentee ballot to be counted before the primary totals will be certified.

There are no Republican or Independent candidates for the General Election on June 8, so Walton will be the Ward 2 winner.

There were no primary elections necessary in any of the other aldermen races. The other three wards each have candidates of different parties, or Independents, who will square off in the General Election.