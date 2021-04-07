Cars, Crafts, and Pancakes

Batesville’s Downtown Square was full most of Saturday, April 3, with hundreds of locals and regional visitors enjoying the warm weather and day of activities sponsored by the Main Street Program. Organizers reported 192 entries in the car show with everything from classic restored vehicles to unique service trucks and other entries. The record number of entries was recorded the first year with 240 cars, and this year’s event had almost double the number from 2019, the last time the show was held. Also part of Saturday’s activities was the annual spring pancake breakfast hosted by the Exchange Club. Both in-person dining and takeout orders were higher than usual as people flocked to the Square to enjoy one of the first fully-opened events in the city since the pandemic. Supporters of Merea Ministry also had a big day, holding their annual spring arts and crafts bazaar and selling short orders from the grill.