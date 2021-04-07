Covid shot changes announced for Batesville, Panola Medical

Weekly results of positive tests for Covid-19, hospitalizations for the disease, and complications from coronavirus have slowed considerably in Panola County, with just 25 new cases reported in the past two weeks.

The Mississippi State Department of Health data listed on the agency’s website indicates 4,427 cases of Covid-19 have been recorded in the county since March 11, 2021. Of those, 103 cases have been fatalities.

Statewide the coronavirus infection number (as of Tuesday morning) stood at 306,341 with 7,073 deaths.

In the past two weeks, 3,103 new cases have been reported statewide, along with 96 deaths.

As of Tuesday morning, some 13,591 vaccinations have been administered in Panola County, although many of those were shots given to residents of other counties and states.

Because the national vaccination effort is an undertaking of the Federal Government, people are not limited to receiving shots in their county or state.

Citizens can make appointments at any location that allows them to be vaccinated.

Panola County’s Emergency Operations Director Daniel Cole updated the Board of Supervisors on vaccination sties in the county at Monday’s meeting of the board In Sardis.

Cole said the Civic Center site, managed by the MSDH, is in the process of switching from Moderna to Pfizer shots, and Panola Medical Center will soon be administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, the only “one-shot” protection currently available.