Batesville Municipal Court 3/31/21

Batesville City Municipal Court was held Wednesday, March 31, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Patrick Coleman, 2133 Woodruff Rd., Batesville, was found guilty of trespassing and fined $417 due in 14 days.

Matthew Jamar Hines Davis,120 Dora St., Batesville, had a charge of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute sent to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Kristen Hope Dine, 360 Woods Rd., was ordered to pay $574 on contempt of court charges.

Abbigail Nicole Doubleday, 1115 Lemaster Rd, Sardis, had a DUI charge continued until May 26.

Kelsey Brooke Edlin, 829 King St.,Sardis, had a armed robbery charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Michael Andrew Hendricks, 3 CR 454, Oxford, had charges of shoplifting, felony-possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.

Jeremy Tyrone Kemp, 522 Sarah Dickens Rd., had a domestic violence charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Terrance Deion Malone, 10882 Curtis Rd., Batesville, had cases of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, firearm possession enhancement penalty, and failure to use a turn signal continued until a later date.

Felicia Shunta Oliver, 200 Leonard St., Apt D, Batesville, was ordered to pay $1,276 on contempt of court charges.

Christian Ray Pierce,1115 Lemaster Rd., Sardis, pleaded guilty to DUI, no driver’s license, and no seatbelt and was fined $1,124 due in 30 days.

Jamalyh Pollard, 15 Butler Rd., Batesville, had a petit larceny charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Tanya Michelle Potter, 101 Stubbs Rd, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $647.

Ronnie Robertson, 210 E. McLaurin St., Sardis, was credited for 37 days in jail time served on DUI (3rd offense).

John Henry Simmons, Jr.,148 West St., Courtland, failed to appear for the third time on charges of DUI and driving with a suspended driver’s license. An arrest warrant was issued.

Antonio Childs, 4975 Old Panola Rd., Sardis, failed to appear, and was found guilty under sworn testimony of domestic violence.

Anthony Rudd, no address given, had a felony armed robbery charge bound over to the Panola County Grand Jury.