One more egg-cellent suggestion

Today’s Special

I just did a quick walk-around of the egg-hunting area of our yard to make sure all the plastic Easter eggs were found, DW is anxious to mow.

He let the grass (and weeds) grow a little taller to make egg hiding easier and finding a little more challenging for the great egg hunters. And thankfully, they found them all (but one blue egg the lawn mower found) … with a generous amount of egg hunting experience shared by seven grandparents, seven parents, and a great aunt and uncle. Fun times with our peeps.

Now, the only eggs left are in the carton in the refrigerator and I’m thinking about making omelets for supper, one of those super egg dishes that is perfect anytime.

The classic omelet is a French creation of beaten eggs, seasonings and milk, cooked in a designated heavy-gauge omelet pan. But a nice heavy round-sided skillet works just as well, including non-stick pans.

There’s really nothing difficult about making omelets. In fact you don’t need a skillet.

DW and I often attended…and enjoyed… his civil engineering class homecoming reunions at Mississippi State. The professors made omelets for everybody, right there in the materials lab. They mixed up gallons of eggs beforehand, with milk and salt and pepper which they poured out in perfect proportions on hot, oiled electric griddles.

Each guest would select his/her own fillings from chopped ham, shredded cheddar cheese, sliced mushrooms, onion, green and red bell peppers and crumbled bacon and place in a bowl to hand to the omelet maker. The engineering faculty had the technique down to a science with timing and consistency.

They knew precisely when to add the fillings and how to expertly flip one side over to make a well-designed omelet. With pitchers of orange juice and urns of coffee we would have a super good breakfast.

Fluffy versions of omelets are pretty good too, the whites and yolks are beaten separately, then folded gently together and cooked in a rounded skillet, filled with savories or sweets (like fruit, jams, custards, etc.).

These more delicate omelets can be folded or served flat. The number of eggs used determines how many servings you can cut each omelet into, though I really prefer my own personal omelet made from 2 large eggs, 2 tablespoons milk or cream, about ⅛ teaspoon of salt and a dash of pepper, mixed and poured into a preheated skillet that’s coated all around and on the bottom with about one tablespoon of butter or margarine. Tilt the skillet slightly and with a pancake flipper gently lift the edges to make sure the egg mixture runs to the bottom.

When the bottom is set, using an imaginary line down the center as your guide, add your favorite fillings to one side then fold the other side over to make a half-moon shaped omelet.

And Voila! Breakfast or supper is served! Add fresh fruit, maybe a sausage patty and a biscuit or croissant.

Unlimited fillings. You can add anything you want — even shrimp, crawfish, cooked ground beef, chopped tomatoes, and/or most any vegetable. Try asparagus, chopped artichokes, or sauteed okra plus any combination of cheeses to suit your taste. And there’s this microwave omelet.

This recipe just takes the cake when it comes to omelet making, it’s my favorite. I use a deep-dish pie plate, it’s so easy and flexible, just add more eggs if needed and increase the cook time.

I think that’s what’s for supper tonight. There are a few choice relishes left from Easter dinner… pickled okra, tiny ears of corn, little beets, dill pickles and a variety of olives, making the perfect side for a ham and cheese filled omelet. And just maybe I can find a chocolate covered marshmallow egg that didn’t get eaten for tonight’s dessert.

Recipe of the Week

Instant Omelet

This one will soon become a favorite in your recipe arsenal…

1 tablespoon butter

4 eggs, separated

¼ cup milk, or half & half

½ teaspoon salt

Dash black pepper

Melt butter in a 9” pie plate. Mix yolks, milk, salt and pepper. Beat egg whites until stiff. Fold gently into egg yolk mixture with a spatula. Pour into pie plate, shake carefully to level mixture. Cook on High for 5 minutes, turning dish once if microwave doesn’t have a carousel. Place fillings and grated cheese on half of the omelet. Slip long spatula under unfilled side to lift and flip over the fillings. Cut omelet in 3 – 4 wedges to serve.

See article for ideas for fillings plus these: crabmeat, chopped green onions, salsa, a dash red pepper or creole seasoning, slightly steamed chopped broccoli.