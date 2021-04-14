expand
Ad Spot

April 14, 2021

North Delta School Beauty Revue

By Staff reports

Published 4:14 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

Students and families of North Delta School enjoyed the annual Beauty Revue held Saturday, April 10, on the Green Wave campus. Chosen Most Beautiful was Kylie Stephens, daughter of Cindy Stephens and Derek Stephens, and Most Handsome was Blaine Sanders, son of Mr. and Mrs. Randy Sanders. Young ladies who were named Top 10 finalists were (from left) Lily Kate Locke, Carly Flautt (3rd alternate), Sadie Gray, Shelby Boone (4th alternate), Anna Katherine Baker (1st alternate), Ivy Gibson, Ashlynn Melton, Ally Alford (2nd alternate), Sydney Talley, and Kate Stephens. (Contributed)

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Panola County Jail Log 4/5-12

Community prayer service slated for May 6

A story of heavy biscuits and old books

Counter shield is coming down this week

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE