Lady Tigers win Southaven tourney

The South Panola Lady Tiger softball team took first place at the Morris Hunter tournament over the weekend at Greenbrook Park in Southaven.

SP 4

Valley View 0

(5 inns)

The Lady Tigers opened up the two-day tournament with a win over Valley View from Jonesbro. Gracie Harbour struck out eight and gave up two hits to earn the pitching win.

Sadie Bright paced South Panola at the plate with two singles while Avery Seay, Addison Hardy, Bailey Russell, Bailey Ware and McKenzie Perkins added singles.

Nia Fondren added a triple and scored a run. Tyler Hamby contributed a double while Makenzie Houston also scored a run.

SP 5

Bartlett 0

(4 inns.)

Rebekah Cook fanned four and walked one batter to record the win in the circle. Russell, Jolie Avery, Hamby, Harbour, and Ware delivered singles while Perkins added two singles.

Fondren continued her hot hitting with a double and two singles while Seay scored a run.

SP 8

North Point 4

(4 inns.)

The Tigers found themselves trailing 4-0 after the first inning before rallying for five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning.

Haven Dulin homered and drove in three runs while Harbour singled and provided two runs driven in. Ware added a double and scored two runs while Hardy, Fondren and Lauren Renfroe singled. Jolie Avery and Kaylin Hubbard scored one run each.

Sadie Bright tossed three innings of relief to earn the win. The eighth-grader surrendered two hits and fanned three batters.

SP 0

Booneville 0

(5 inns)

The Lady Tigers and Blue Devils battled to a tie in the final game Saturday as Ware and Perkins singled for South Panola.

South Panola (14-6-2) hosted Starkville Tuesday (April 13) to wrap up division play before visiting Grenada Friday for the final Strikeout for Cancer series game.

The Lady Tigers close out the regular season Tuesday at home against Lewisburg beginning at 5 p.m with the junior varsity.