Small World now open on the Square

Terry Jordan, an experienced seamstress and artist, is owner of Small World on the Downtown Square. She moved the business from Senatobia to Batesville and opened April 1.

It’s a Small World opened on the Square in Batesville on April 1, just a few doors down from Frock.

Seamstress and artist Terry Jordan previously had a Senatobia location, but moved the business to Batesville.

Jordan said that she was looking at owning rather than renting a building and that she and her husband Clint fell in love with the charm of Batesville Square and friendliness of the people.

“I always wanted to be on a square and remodel the way I wanted, to put my touch on it.” said Jordan.

She and her husband bought the building in November and renovated it with a new floor, chandelier lighting and a custom fireplace.

The store features antiques, a large line of unique children’s clothing, appliqué, vinyl designs, one of a kind furniture, home décor, and jewelry.

The store is also a family affair with her daughter’s craft items and granddaughter’s custom bow creations. “It has something for everyone” said Jordan.

An experienced seamstress, Jordan also does alterations, custom draperies, pillows and works with many regional interior designers.

Jordan credited Mamie Avery with Batesville Main Street and Joe Azar from Panola Partnership with their help in opening on her business in Batesville.