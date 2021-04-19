UM fraternity and sorority life celebrates Robert Mosley

Robert Cordeal Mosley, who is a member of Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. at the University of Mississippi, is being recognized for being awarded the Outstanding Community Servant award.

UM Fraternity and Sorority Life hosted its annual Excellence Awards program on Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The program looks to recognize fraternity and sorority members, advisors, and chapters who make great strides to improve the LOU community.

Mosley, of Batesville, was one of several UM students recognized during the event.

“It is always exciting to recognize our phenomenal and high achieving students within the fraternity and sorority community here at The University of Mississippi,” said Director of Fraternity & Sorority Life, Dr. Arthur E. Doctor, Jr.

“From their campus involvement and commitment to service and philanthropy, the impact fraternity and sorority members have on every aspect of the UM campus is simply undeniable.”

The program was also live-streamed via Facebook and a recording of the event is available on the UM Fraternity and Sorority Life’s Facebook page.

