Brooke Anne Austin, 21, passed away in Quitman County on April 14, 2021.

Brooke was born Jan. 28, 2000 to Timothy Austin and Julie Michelle Watson in Memphis. Brooke attended St. Peters Episcopal Church in Oxford.

Brooke leaves behind her parents; 2 children, Jax Amari Rogers and Mia Ella Rogers of Oxford; 3 siblings, Dylan Douglas Austin of Mt. Vernon, IL., Stephanie Cannon of Vardaman, MS., and Jason Austin; her maternal grandparents, Raymond Watson of Covington, TN., and Betty Watson of Grenada, MS.

Funeral arrangements will be provided later this week.