Chance of frost this week

By Steve Norris

Weather News

Once again we turn our thoughts to chances of frost for the middle of the week as temperatures could drop to the mid to upper 30s.

Thursday morning will be the coldest and it is likely that will be the last frost for the month of April, but we still may get one more light frost in early or mid May.

No severe weather is expected this week in our area but we are projecting the potential of severe thunderstorms beginning around April 27 and then off and on through the middle of May.

A few of our models are showing the April 27th to the 29th storm system to be very strong with a big increase in severe storm potential so we will have to watch this one closely and I will update you again next week.

Did you know that the National Weather Service can visit your classroom and talk with your students via the Internet?

A NWS meteorologist can have a virtual visit with your students in your classroom.

Go to this website to sign up and read more information on how this all works https://www.weather.gov/epz/education