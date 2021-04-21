expand
Ad Spot

April 22, 2021

Green Wave golf team headed to North State tourney

By Brad Greer

Published 3:17 pm Wednesday, April 21, 2021

The North Delta School golf team punched its ticket to the MAIS North AAA tournament after claiming a runner-up spot behind Bayou Academy in the district tournament held Tuesday in Greenwood.

Dalton Barton shot a team low round of 83 while Zach Sanders and Forest Pierce tied with 84. Blaine Sanders and Drake Barton followed with a score of 86 while Ethan Wiley garnered a 116 score.

The North State tournament will be held in Clarksdale Monday, April 26, at the Coahoma County Country Club.

More News

Northwest plans evening, weekend nursing classes

Marian Deans, 93

Pope School names Valedictorian, Salutatorian, Historian

Lives can be restored and be productive again

Class reunion, birthday highlights of past week

  • Latest Local News

  • Friends2Follow

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • LATEST PANOLA PEOPLE