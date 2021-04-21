Marian Deans, 93

Marian Deans was born July 6, 1927, in Oakland, California, to the late Jack and Elva Perkins, and transitioned from this earth, to her heavenly home on April 19, 2021, in the Mt. Olivet Community in Panola County.

She lived her 93 years on this earth loving and caring for others and sharing her wit and humor even through her last days.

She had an adventurous spirit and began raising her five children in the Ozarks of Missouri. She eventually ventured to Oklahoma where she settled for the next 50 years.

She lived her final two years in Mississippi with her daughter and, in her words “her favorite son-in-law” under the wonderful care of Encompass Hospice. She was very proud of all her five children and always wanted them to be happy and loved.

Marian was a retired nurse that was well respected. She began her nursing career at the age of 19 and as she loved to say, was trained by the physicians. She only took time off from nursing to start a family. She had a compassionate spirit that loved to help and encourage others. She was proud of her nursing career, especially working in emergency services.

She has a love for drawing, especially horses, landscapes, and hand painted birthday cards. While all her drawings are cherished, her beautiful birthday cards have been cherished by friends, sisters, brothers, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She also loved singing gospel songs, playing her harmonica, accordion, reading, watching wheel of fortune, and anything to do with outdoors and animals. She especially loved horses (Midnight Rose), birds (Tommy), and dogs (Rover, Taffy, and Tag).

She was blessed for her 93 years on this earth, with the last two being fought courageously and energetically even after a terminal diagnosis, reminding us all of the preciousness of life.

She is survived by four daughters, Joyce Phillips (Sam), Joan Clark, Jean McNeill, Jesica Dodson (Larry Rich); one daughter-in-law, Patricia McNeill; one sister, Emma Lou Spire (John); one brother, John Perkins (Donna); fifteen grandchildren; thirty great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; as well as several cousins, nephews, and nieces.

Along with her parents, Marian was preceded by one brother, Thomas Perkins; and her only son, Lee Roy McNeill.

Her family and friends will miss her here on this earth. Her Laugh, wit, and her adventurous stories, but there is great comfort in knowing that she is in the presence of her Lord and Savior, singing and praising him for all he has given her.

Graveside service will take place at Stroud Cemetery in Stroud, Oklahoma, Monday, April 26, at 2 p.m.