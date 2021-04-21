Mary Louise Jones Vickery Hoop, 84, formerly of Grenada, passed away Wednesday morning, April 21, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital of North MS in Oxford.

At this time, service times and arrangements will be finalized by her family at a later time.

Mary was born April 10, 1937 in Quitman County to the late K.C. and Mildred Roper Jones. She was a homemaker and member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Grenada.

In recent years, she was living with her sister near Batesville. While living in Grenada, Mary enjoyed the simpler things in life, like gardening, sewing and reading a good love novel.

During her time at Emmanuel, she loved being in the House of the Lord Worshiping and Fellowshipping with her friends.

Mary’s memory will be cherished by her three children, Laurie Edwards of Trinity, AL, Kimberly Vickery of Grenada, Patrick Vickery of Grenada; two sisters, Beverly Boyette of Batesville, and Shirley Cromeans of Lambert; a brother, Casey Jones, Jr. of Batesville; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.