Panola County Jail Log 4/12-4/19

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to, and processed at the facility.

April 12

Marcus Tyrone Wheatly, 25643 Hwy. 35, Sardis, arrested on a bench warrant from Justice Court.

Calvin Bryant Curry, 200 Fisher St., Batesville, charged with false pretenses.

Jeemarcus Demond Nelson, 105 East Carlee St., Apt. 102, charged with contempt of court. Served 48 hours.

April 13

Cheves Donta Patterson, 110 Jones St., Crenshaw, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, driving with license suspended, no insurance, careless driving, and content of court (Sardis Municipal).

Elbert Muldrow Ray, 7 K-K Circle, Batesville, charged with violation of a protection order.

Kevin Ray Battle, 246 Oakley Dr., Batesville, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Markayvious Jaquen Norwood, 4550 Barnacre Rd., Sardis, charged with taking a motor vehicle and conspiracy.

Quinterious Antron Armstrong, 5850 Parks Place Rd., Como, charged with four counts each for larceny, burglary, and conspiracy.

Jerquiard Dehsun Edwards, 105 Keating Grove Rd., Batesville, charged with taking a motor vehicle and conspiracy.

Justin Derrell Wilson, 312 Percyville Rd., Sardis, charged with aggravated assault.

Tyler James Bell, 1178 Sardis Lake Dr., Batesville, charged with grand larceny.

Richard James Borris, 209 Elm St., Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct.

Tyrone Steven Williams, 706 Hwy. 328, Oxford, charged with contempt of court (Batesville Municipal).

Michael Lewayne Bassell, 4887 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with four courts of possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, and failure to pay child support.

April 14

Dedrick Dermain Survillion, 320 Monument Dr., Apt. J-78, charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling, drive-by shooting, and aggravated assault.

Priest Jerry, 200 Skyline, Apt. 401, Batesville, charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and failure to comply.

April 15

Alexandria Marie Morris, 1240 Aday Rd., Nesbit, charged with shoplifting.

Gadarrius Lushun Toliver, 215 Dewberry St., Sardis, charged with burglary and petit larceny.

Andrew Curtis Emerick, 482 CR 101, Oxford, charged with possession of methamphetamine.

Latoya Danielle Broger, 240 Cooter Rd., Sledge, driving with expired license, expired tags, and DUI.

Darlissia Cherterricka Cannon, 132 Hawkins Rd., Marks, charged with DUI, no insurance, and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle.

Johnathan Wayne Parker, 135 Sneed Cove, Marks, charged with DUI, no insurance, and no driver’s license.

Martaveian Devonta Hunt, 195 Third St., Crowder, charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Sidney Kevon Washington, 1086 Meadow Lake Circle West, Robinsonville, charged with DUI (other).

Jarvis Contrail Johnson, 433 Taylor St., Como, charged with disorderly conduct, public drunkenness, and disturbing the peace.

April 16

Austin Reed Redwine, 505 China Rd., Pope, charged with aggravated domestic violence.

Stefon Heath Davis, 146 Dawn Cove, Courtland, charged with disorderly conduct.

Jarred Blake Morton, 146 Dawn Cove, Courtland, charged with domestic violence and aggravated assault.

Johnny Darrel Salter, 480 Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI (other) and possession of paraphernalia.

Juancarlos Kevin Reyes, 1550 SW 154th Ave., Miami, Fla., charged with DUI (other).

Jeremy Dewayne Johnson, 135 Al Johnson Rd., Como, charged with DUI (other).

Shawn Cascey Ragon, 1169 Chickasaw Rd., Pope, charged with DUI (other).

Sinjayvious Joequan Jones, 81 Abram Rd., Como, charged with DUI (other) and no insurance.

Qurutarious Jaberal Jones, 884A Partee Rd., charged with DUI (other), no insurance, no driver’s license, and possession of marijuana.

Roy Kenneth Redwine, 677B Hubbard Rd., Pope, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and driving while license suspended.

Anastasia Denise Brown, 4769 Colbert Rd., Memphis, charged with DUI, possession of marijuana, and no insurance.

Nakierriah Wilneshia Taylor, 1521 Old Panola Rd., Como, charged with possession of marijuana.

April 17

Randall Lamar Bolton, 37 Ivy Gordon Dr., Courtland, charged with DUI and failure to signal.

Chelsey Lynn Cedotal, 209 Musgrove Rd., charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia.

Jerry James Porter, II, 302 East Mario St., Charleston, charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Sharrod Sylvester Brown, 300 Murphy Rd., Charleston, charged with public drunkenness.

Curtis Shayne Gibson, 223 Westdale Dr., Pope, charged with contempt of court (Batesville Municipal).

Cosander Denise Rudd, 1321B Hentz Rd., Pope, charged with shoplifting.

Jeremy Undrae Martin, 242 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with DUI (second) and driving while license suspended.

LaShanda Marie Russell, 31274 Black Jack Rd., Batesville, charged with embezzlement, shoplifting, felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Isaiah Deon Gross, 2881 Terza Rd., Batesville, charged with possession of paraphernalia.

April 18

Robert Tramell Thomas, 130 Williams St., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Jairus Deon Wiley, 145A Trammel Rd., Batesville, charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia, and firearm enhancement penalty.

Kedarrious Lakendall Wooten, 643 Hudson Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI (other), no insurance, and no tag.

Jonathan Fredrick Parmelee, 704 Castle St., Monticello, Kent., charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Brandy Lynn Ware, Cascilla, charged with possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle and improper display of tags.

Billy Edward Bramlett, Sr., 19130 Hwy. 51S, changed with aggravated assault.

Jerry Joe Yates, 371 Hwy. 51S., Batesville, charged with shoplifting.

April 19

Sean Phillip Watts, 340 Neighbors Dr., Ripley, charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle.

Mark Kenneth Reed, 156 Butler Rd., charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling.