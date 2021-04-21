South Panola Track & Field having terrific season

SP Track & Field coach Montez Griffin is building a competitive program. The Tigers track alum (Class of 2010) ran at Ole Miss before returning to South Panola to take over the program. (Brad Greer)

The South Panola Track and Field team continues to make waves this season after competing in the Region 2-6A meet Thursday at Clinton. A total of eight school records have been set so far.

The Lady Tigers finished second behind host Clinton while the boys garnered a sixth-place finish and will return to Clinton Saturday for the North 6A meet. Seven school records were broken on the girls side, and one on the boys squad.

Hinds CC signee Kiersten Clark won the 100 meter,200 meter and 400 meter runs while teammate Samyra Brown finished second in the 400 meters. Vonisha Towns claimed a sixth place finish in the 200 meters.

Gabriella Russo garnered a fifth place finish in the 800 meters and sixth in the 1600 meters. Princess Lofton ran a 48.95 to finish second In the 300 meter hurdles and third in the 100 meter hurdles (17.43).

The Lady Tiger 4×100,4×400 and 4×800 relay teams finished second in all three events.

In the field events, Chrystal Mayes jumped 4’10” to finish in the high jump and 13’8” to claim eighth in the long jump.

Tora Sanford leaped 15’10” to finish fourth in the long jump with McGeyla Patton finishing fifth in the long jump and third In the triple jump.

On the boys side, Sam Kirkland advanced to North State by finishing fourth in the 3200 meters with a time of 10:34.69 while Tracey Williams ran a time of 4:47 in the 1600 meter run to advance.

Calvin Bishop jumped 20’4” to claim third in the long jump to also advance to North State. The boys 4×800 relay team finished third and claimed sixth in the 4×100 and 4×200 meters.