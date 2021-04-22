Annual Northwest Rodeo all weekend in Senatobia

For the first time in two years, college rodeo will make its return to north Mississippi.

Northwest Mississippi Community College has announced plans for the return of the annual Ranger Rodeo, presented by TDL Contractors, Inc and Sycamore Bank. This year’s event will take place from April 22-24 at the Northwest Multipurpose Arena, located on Highway 4 West.

Main competition will begin at 7 P.M. each night, running from Thursday through Saturday. The Ranger Rodeo also marks the finale of regular season competition in the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association’s Ozark Region, giving competitors one final chance to garner points to qualify for the College National Finals in Casper, Wyoming.

Advance tickets are on sale for $8 at any Sycamore Bank location and at the Tate County Co-Op. Tickets will be sold for $10 at the gate each evening and three-day passes are also available for $20. Attendance is free for children under six years of age with a paid adult.

Thursday evening is Northwest and Baddour Center Night, with free attendance for Northwest students and staff with a valid ID. Friday is Autism Awareness Night and Saturday is Military Night, with free entry to any service member with a military ID.

Additional sponsors for this year’s event include Buck Wild Bucking Stock, Valley View Agri-Systems, Northcentral Electric Cooperative, El Charro and Hernando Smiles.

For more information about this year’s event, contact Northwest rodeo coach Benton at (662) 562-3430 or by email at sbenton@northwestms.edu.