New Era Hosts Ribbon Cutting

Panola Partnership held a grand opening with ribbon cutting for its newest member, New Era Family Funeral Home, located at 529 Hwy. 6 West. Funeral consultant Bobby Barnes has been in the funeral preparation business for more than 18 years in Grenada County and has also opened a branch in Water Valley. Barnes said the business is a faith-based bi-racial funeral home offers full service at discounted prices, including cremation for $799 and full burial with a polyvault for $3,999. Pictured at the ribbon cutting are (from left) Robbie Haley, Mary Beth Stratton, Jason Adams, Katie Azar, Joe Azar, Bobby Bishop, Trina Hall, Lakenzie Barnes, Jason Towns, Mamie Avery, and Kerin Connor. Not pictured are Sebrina Towns and Patricia Rodgers.