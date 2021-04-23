Batesville Municipal Court 4/21/21

Batesville City Municipal Court was held Wednesday, April 21, with Judge Jay Westfaul presiding.

Eric Jamael Bradford, 145 Westlake Dr., Brandon, failed to appear and was found guilty under sworn testimony of possession of marijuana in a vehicle and was fined $683.

Mario Antwon Dandridge, 315 Dunlap Rd., Como, pleaded guilty to public drunkenness and was given credit for four days time served.

John Doyle, 220 Broadway, Batesville, had a simple assault to cause bodily injury charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Justin Lajuan Fletcher, 712 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, failed to appear and was issued an arrest warrant on charges of possession of paraphernalia and improper equipment.

Johnathan Antwain Griffin, 151 Love Ave., Crowder, had a petit larceny charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Jameshia S. Jackson, 121 Johnnie Lyons Rd., Como, had a (felony)possession of a controlled substance charge bound over to the Panola Co.Grand Jury.

Coreshia Kinshasa Neal, 35 Henry Figgers Dr., Waynesboro, was found not guilty of shoplifting.

Michael Shannon Taylor, 199 Fox Run Dr., Courtland, had charges of no tag, driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

Earnest Towns, 105 Patton Lane., Batesville, pleaded guilty to DUI (second offense) and driving with a suspended license and was fined $1,933.

Terriera Saletha Watters, 361 Bethlehem Rd., Batesville, had a simple assault to cause bodily injury charge dismissed due to lack of prosecution.

Courtney Rudd, no address given, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in a vehicle and was fined $683.

Lee Jones, Jr., no address given, failed to appear on a charge of possession of marijuana in a vehicle and was found guilty under sworn testimony and fined $683.

Shaun Watts, 340 Nabors Dr., Ripley, had a charge of (felony) theft of a motor vehicle bound over to the Panola Co. Grand Jury.

In cases set for trial,

Marquita Lafayette Jones, 208 Jefferies St., Batesville, had a case of domestic violence dismissed do to lack of prosecution.

Mary Alice Lord, 442 Midway Rd., Honoraville, Ala.,was found guilty of DUI and fined $779, but had a open container charge remanded to the files.

Antonius Shane Taper, 230 Dunson Ave, Crowder, was found guilty of simple domestic violence and fined $417. Taper then became agitated after the verdict was given and was arrested for contempt of court and given a 10-day jail sentence.

Matthew A. Sneed, no address given, was found not guilty of two counts of simple assault.