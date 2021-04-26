Roger Ryan Dees, Sr., 74, passed away April 20, 2021, at Baptist Memorial Hospital- Desoto in Southaven. He was born in Charleston Aug. 17, 1946. He is survived by his wife, Judy Dees, of 55 years.

Survivors include, one daughter; Tammy Brower (Tony) of Newburgh, IN., two sons; Roger Ryan Dees, Jr. (Tina) of Drummonds, TN. and Michael Dees (Angela) of Enid; four sisters; Bessie Havens of Southaven, Joyce Reeves of Linden, TN., Marcia Swift of Germantown, TN; and Kaye Hutton (Jim) of Flatwoods, TN; 10 grandchildren; and 8 great-granchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Duncan Frank Dees and Gladys Turner Dees, one son; Shawn Woodruff, two brothers; Guy Dees and Frank Dees, and three sisters; Emilie Faulkner, Edith Dees and Shirley Dees.

Visitation was Saturday, April 24, at Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church in Enid, and the funeral service was at 2.m. with Bro. Marty Evans officiating.

Pallbearers were Roger Ryan Dees, Jr., Michael Dees, Tony Brower, Justin Covington, Dewayne Dees, Kelly Dees, Hunter Freeland, and Patrick O’neill.

Honorary pallbearer was Willie Fowler.

Memorials should go to Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, 1079 Mt. Pisgah Rd, Enid, Miss. 38927.