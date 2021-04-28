Property transfers between April 12 – April 16, 2021, recorded with Panola County Chancery Clerk:

Second Judicial District

Kathy C. Austin and Hilton Austin to Kathy C. Austin, A part of the West Half of Lot 8, Block 127.

Marcus S. Christon to Dennis Draper, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 28, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Calvin P. Land, Jr. to Tatyana Shauana Oliver, A fractional part of the West Half of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Calvin P. Land to Daswanna Brittany Joiner, A fractional part of the West Half of Section 16, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Noah B. Thurman and Elizabeth Thurman to Michael Hoover and Sherry Hoover, Lot 557, Section E, Enid Shores Subdivision.

Dick S. Sanders to E&L Holdings, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 22, and Northeast Quarter of Section 21, both in Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Lent E. Thomas, Jr. to E&L Holdings, LLC, Sections 21 and 22, Township 9 South, Range 8 West.

Earline Shegog to Tanya Shegog Thomas, Lots 16 and 17, Block 5, Town of Crowder.

L.D. Hardy to Glennie Butler, Sheneather Yvonne Butler, Shanee Denis Butler and Sharon Butler, A part of the East Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Glinda B. Bryant and Crystal Bryant McCormick to David Royce Durham, A part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 14, Township 27 North, Range 2 East.

P. David Sawicki and The Estate of Elizabeth B. Sommers to Daniel Scott Kester, Part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Danny Dew to Danny Dew and Marilyn Dew, A part of Section 13, 14 and 23, Township 8 South, Range 8 West.

William M. Carver, Sr. and Candy Marie Elaine Carver to Moore Brother Land Management Company, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Alfred B. Crawley, Dorothy Crawley Heath, Bowen Derek Boyd and Jackson Wyatt Boyd to Lee Linder and Stacy Linder, Two tracts of land located in the North Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Estate of Melvin Edward Crawley to Lee Linder and Stacy Linder, Two tracts of land located in the North Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 5, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Jesse James Ferrell to Bronson Wright and Kuayla Turner, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Quentin Cole, Jr. to Kennetha Cole and Quintin Cole, Jr., A part of the North Half of Section 19, Township 9 South, Range 6 West.

Stoney Dale Leibenspurger to Larry Shearon, A part of the South Half of the Southwest Quarter of the Southwest Quarter of Section 27, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Danny Griffin to Dorothy Palmer, A part of the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 13, Township 9, Range 9.

James W. Tidwell to Brittany Ross Travelstead, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter and a fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 34, Township 10 South, Range 7 West.

Mary Kathryn Wright and Tony Wayne Wright to Richard Wayne Putman, A part of Section 15, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

Shelton Hentz to Wendy Michelle Hentz, A part of the East Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 18, Township 10 South, Range 5 West.

Patsy Stokes to Randy Sorrells and Patricia Sorrells, A fractional part of the Northwest Quarter of Section 22, Township 8 South, Range 7 West.

Jeffrey Lewis Tankersly to Adam Moses Smith, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 17, Township 10 South, Range 6 West.

First Judicial District

George Arnold to Demarkos Thomas, A fractional part of the North Half of Section 34, Township 7, Range 7 West.

Robert T. Looker and Johnny Looker to Todd Becker, A fractional part of the Northeast Quarter of Section 2, Township 7 South, Range 6 West.

Mikki Devon Carter to Joseph Van Power and Adam Joseph Power, Part of the South Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 16, Township 7 South, Range 5 West.

Todd Tidmore to Vida Investments, A part of Section 5, Township 7 South, Range 8 West.

Barry S. Wilkie to Stephen Danner Wilkie and Ashley Ann Wilkie, North Half and the Southwest Quarter of the Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 6 South. Range 9 West.

Levera Davison Karen Spearman and Lloyd Spearman, A fractional part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 30, Township 7 South, Range 7 West.

Chris Collins to Chris Collins and Katrina Collins, A fractional part of the West Half of the Northwest Quarter of Section 26, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

H&G Land Company, LP to Town of Como, Southwest Quarter of Section 34, Township 6 South, Range 7 West.

Woodmark Investments, LLC to Boyce Davis, Jr., Part of Lots 94 and 96, Section 34, Township 7, Range 7.

Eddie S. Reynolds to Michael Inglish, Part of Section 31 and 32, Township 6 South, Range 8 West.

L. Marie Barksdale to Donald E. Barksdale, A part of Section 33, Township 6, Range 5 West.