Bobby Lee Brewer, 74

Bobby was born in Batesville Aug. 20, 1946, to Edna Mable Fletcher Brewer and Clarence A. Brewer. He was high school champion of the 880-yard dash and later attended MS State University, where he studied Horticulture.

Bobby was a veteran of the United States Navy. He was an avid outdoorsman, who enjoyed walking, chewing tobacco, hunting, fishing and especially gardening and working with his flowers. He loved all animals and even had a pet raccoon and an owl, named George. He loved his family dearly and was crazy about his grandchildren.

Left to cherish his memory is his family, which includes, his daughter, Jennifer O’Brien, of Grenada; three sisters, Loretta Butler, of Sardis, Joan O’Neal (Bob) and Janet Howell (Dewayne), all of Batesville; one Brother, Larry Brewer (Brenda) of Batesville; and four grandchildren, Matthew O’Brien, Michael O’Brien, Bell Belcher, and Parker Chapman. He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Eddie Brewer (Kathy).

Graveside services and interment will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, at Terza Cemetery. Memorials may be sent in Bobby’s memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.