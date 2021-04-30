By Mary Murphy

New Enon Community

Climate change is the complaint of the day if we can bypass our own interest that stand on the shoulders of politicians who blame each other for the world’s sorrows.

We the people created the problem. Our young people are suffering because of our lack of information, through the Word of God.

If we notice closely our children are trying to tell us to seek and we shall find the goodness that dwells in each of us.

We must clean up the garbage that surrounds our homes, schools, and streets. A better tomorrow starts with us.

We are so afraid of each other that tiny blade of grass that grows on bare ground becomes suspicious to many.

We speak about faith, but who do you believe? The book of James: O vain man, faith without works is dead.

If a young lady of 13 can see the danger and start a movement of change, what’s wrong with us? She was fed up with politicians wasting time and many ignoring the future of our country and others around the world.

The wind is knocking at my door, weaving and waving from side to side, and the water is coming fast and furious nonstop, taking everything in its path showing no mercy. We continue to pray for another tomorrow.