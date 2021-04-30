Freddie Lee Foshee, 84, of Sardis, went to be with his Heavenly Father and his cattle on a thousand hills on Thursday, April 29, 2021, while surrounded by his children.

Graveside services for Freddie will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at Rose Hill Cemetery in Sardis. Rev. Roger Howell will officiate.

Freddie was born on October 24, 1936, to the late John William and Jimmie Mae Long Foshee in Greenwood. Freddie graduated from Batesville High School and went on to earn a degree from Flemmings College of Technology in Memphis. Freddie was a cattle farmer during his lifetime and attended Adonai Church. Being a cattle farmer was his life and dream, but what he was most proud of was his children and grandchildren.

Freddie’s memory will be most cherished by his former wife, Sally Kyle McCarter Foshee; his daughters, Lisa Lambert and Mona Foshee; his son, Robert K. Foshee (Sherri); grandchildren, Dana Brewer (Wes), Kyle Foshee (Lindsey), Kaleb Foshee (Chelsea); great grandchildren, Ava, Carlea, Mac, John Wyatt, and Cash; sister, Ruby Kennedy; and his loving furry companion Betsy.

He will be greatly missed.