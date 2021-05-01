Funeral services for Charles Michael Casteel, 48, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 2, in the chapel of Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home with Bro. David Sellers officiating. Interment will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.

Mr. Casteel passed away on April 29, 2021, at Jackson-Madison Count General Hospital.

He was born on April 14, 1973, in Henderson, Ky to Charles Edward Casteel and Iris Beard Casteel. He is preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Charles and Edna Casteel of Chattanooga, TN; maternal grandparents, Lyndon and Juerhee Beard.

Casteel is survived by his parents; wife, Nikki Casteel; sons, Will Casteel, Ryan Casteel, Corey Casteel; bonus children, Shea Minton (Jeremy), Avery Latch, Peyton Latch; brother, Eric Casteel (Mattie); sister, Barbara Stubblefield (Patrick); grandchildren, Carter, Caiden, Caleb, and CaraMia Minton, and Cruz Camacho.

Visitation with the family will be held from 1-2 pm on Sunday at Lawrence-Sorensen Funeral Home.