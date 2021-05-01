Construction underway on Northwest Softball and Soccer Complex

Northwest Mississippi Community College has officially broken ground on a new Softball and Soccer Complex on the college’s main campus.

College and local leaders gathered at the site of the new complex, located on Northwest’s Senatobia campus, on Thursday, April 8, for a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction.

“We are really excited for this complex to allow our student athletes to have the best facilities to maximize their athletic experience with us at Northwest,” said James Beattie, head coach for women’s soccer.

The 9,000-square-foot building will come equipped with: home and visitor locker rooms for men’s and women’s soccer and softball; coaches offices for soccer and softball; concession area and restrooms; large team meeting room that doubles as a recruiting space and game view room, with large wraparound second floor viewing porch; and lighting for the softball field.

“We are really excited to be adding this to our campus,” said Chelsea Bramlett, head softball coach. “To have everything that this complex will provide right next to our field is going to be a game changer. We can’t wait to get in and make it our own.”

A separate construction project will also rebuild the softball outfield with new drainage sod.

The $2,840,000 project, helmed by DC Services, is scheduled for completion in the spring of 2022.