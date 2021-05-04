Arrest made in Crowder cold case

Quitman County authorities last week arrested an Alligator woman in connection with the disappearance of two people in Crowder almost two years ago.

Haley L. Pierce, who listed an address on Morgan Rd. in the small Coahoma County hamlet, was charged with felony murder in the case of the disappearance of William Polk, 23, and April Jones, 35, in 2019.

Crowder sits on the line that divides Panola and Quitman Counties, and Tallahatchie County is a short distance to the south of the town. Because of the location, all three counties have worked on the case (to some extent), although most of the investigation focused on the Quitman side.

Equipment from the Panola County Emergency Operations Management office was seen last week in use as authorities continue to search for the bodies of the young couple.

Long rumored to have been killed by gang members, or at their instruction, Polk and Jones were last seen in Crowder on Oct. 10, 2019. Since then friends and family members have pushed law enforcement officials – both local and state – to find the pair, or their bodies.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has taken the lead in the case.

Pierce has been denied bond and is being held in the privately run CCA jail facility in Tutwiler.

April Jones

William Polk