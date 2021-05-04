Prayer services slated for Thursday

Thursday, May 6, is this year’s National Day of Prayer, and at least two community-wide prayer events are scheduled for Batesville.

First Baptist Church will host a 45 minute program with prayer at The Cross location beginning at 12:15 p.m.

Calvary Baptist Church will have a similar gathering at 7 p.m. at the church on Keating Road.

The public is cordially invited to attend either, or both, events. Organizers said both are non-denominational services that are open to followers of all faiths.