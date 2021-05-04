expand
May 5, 2021

Silver Alert issued for Southaven man

Published 8:53 pm Tuesday, May 4, 2021

The Silver Alert issued for Darrell Eugene Hopper has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Darrell Eugene Hopper of Southaven in DeSoto County.

He is described as a white male, six feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last seen Tuesday, May 4,  at about 3 p.m. in the 5000 block of Snowden Run Cove in DeSoto County.

Darrell Eugene Hopper is believed to be in a 2003 red Chevrolet S-10 bearing Mississippi tag DA35535, traveling in an unknown direction.

Family members say Darrell Eugene Hopper suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Darrell Eugene Hopper, contact Southaven Police Department at 662-393-0228.

