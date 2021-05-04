Silver Alert issued for Southaven man
The Silver Alert issued for Darrell Eugene Hopper has been canceled. He has been located and is safe.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 75-year-old Darrell Eugene Hopper of Southaven in DeSoto County.
He is described as a white male, six feet tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
He was last seen Tuesday, May 4, at about 3 p.m. in the 5000 block of Snowden Run Cove in DeSoto County.
Darrell Eugene Hopper is believed to be in a 2003 red Chevrolet S-10 bearing Mississippi tag DA35535, traveling in an unknown direction.
Family members say Darrell Eugene Hopper suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Darrell Eugene Hopper, contact Southaven Police Department at 662-393-0228.