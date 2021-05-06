Como native receives Crowe Outstanding Alumnus 2021 award at Ole Miss

University of Mississippi alumna Ashley Glover has been awarded the Thomas A. Crowe Outstanding Alumnus award, which honors a graduate of the university’s School of Applied Sciences whose professional, leadership and service achievements are considered meritorious.

Glover, a Como native, who earned her bachelor’s degree in social work from UM in 2011, checks off all those accomplishments and more. She has also recently been named the winner of the Social Worker of the Year for the Texas Capital Area Branch award.

“This is a well-deserved honor,” said Desiree Stepteau Watson, interim chair and associate professor of social work. “Dr. Glover exemplifies the best of the social work profession’s values and exhibits outstanding professional achievements, initiatives and leadership in social work practice and advocacy.”

Glover was raised by her maternal grandmother, who always stressed the importance of education, and Glover set her sights on Ole Miss at an early age.

“Being a graduate of the University of Mississippi really helped expand my cultural competency and prepared me to deal with diversity and working with people from different backgrounds,” Glover said. “Even though I’m in Texas, I tell everybody that I’ve never seen a campus like Ole Miss – it’s beautiful and everyone there is so warm and welcoming.”

After graduating from Ole Miss, Glover interned with Youth Villages, a nonprofit for emotionally and behaviorally troubled youth in Memphis. After completing the internship, she worked for the Department of Family and Children Services in Tunica as a family protection specialist.

Glover moved to Texas in 2014 and began to pursue her master’s degree in social work from Our Lady of the Lake University. During this time, she worked for Gary Job Corps, working with young people ages 16-24 from underprivileged families who are pursuing a high school diploma or trade.

“A lot of them come from underprivileged areas from all over Texas, and I was able to be their career and academic counselor,” Glover said. “I also completed an internship at the wellness center, which involved working with mental illness and people who have dealt with trauma early on.”

After completing her master’s degree, Glover began working at Travis County Health and Human Services as a caseworker. She was working for HHS in 2017 when Hurricane Harvey hit the Gulf Coast, and was one of two employees chosen to help evacuees.

“I was one of two employees selected from Travis County to work with evacuees in a shelter, and that was an experience I’ll never forget,” she said. “From September through December, I had to go to the shelter every day. I am so grateful I got to work with the evacuees.

“It was eye-opening how people could be in their home and a disaster can come, and they have to relocate. I was there for almost 90 days, and I was able to use all my skills from my bachelor’s and master’s programs.”

Glover works for Travis County Health and Human Services in Pflugerville, Texas, and recently completed her Doctor of Social Work degree from Capella University. She has continued volunteering her time as a mentor with the Seedling Mentor Program, which supports children of incarcerated parents. She also serves as a field instructor for the University of Texas and belongs to Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority.

“I attribute my success to God, my grandmother and my family,” said Glover. “My life motto is that we are blessed to be blessing others.”