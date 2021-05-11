State Treasury launches E-claims for unclaimed money

State Treasurer David McRae announced Tuesday the Treasury has launched an e-claims process for unclaimed money. Constituents are now able to conveniently search for, claim, and process unclaimed funds online – no pen and paper required.

“Over the last year, the State Treasury has returned more than $27 million in unclaimed money to Mississippians. It was a meaningful economic stimulus during a tough time for many families,” said McRae. “Now, we’re making that process even easier to complete remotely. With our new, modernized e-claims system, Mississippians can complete the entire claims process online.”

Unclaimed money is funds that are turned over to the state when banks, credit unions, retail stores, and others are unable to find the rightful owner. After five years, financial institutions turn that money over to the state and the Treasury’s Unclaimed Property Division is charged with finding the owner and returning the money.